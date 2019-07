RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A shooting investigation is underway after a man arrived at a local hospital with a gunshot wound.

It is unclear where the shooting occurred, Richmond Police added. Officers responded just before 2:30 p.m.

Police do not believe that a shooting at the intersection of 4th and Pollock, where a female was wounded, is connected.

Both occurred within an hour-and-a-half timeframe. Both the man and woman wounded were treated for non-life-threatening injuries.