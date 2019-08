RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond Police are looking for a man they say hit someone with his car when the two were fighting.

Police got the call around 12:30 a.m. The fight happened on South Belvidere Street right next to the Jefferson Hotel.

The man was last seen driving away down Belvidere in a silver station wagon or mini-van.

VCU sent an alert out to students and staff because it happened so close to campus.

If you know anything call police.