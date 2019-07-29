RPD: Man loses eye after paintball attack in Gilpin Court

A 19-year-old has been charged with malicious wounding after he allegedly shot a man repeatedly with a paintball gun in Gilpin Court last week. Police said the victim lost his eye because of the attack.

Officers were called last Monday, July 22, to a local hospital for a reported assault. An adult male victim told police he had been shot several times in the chest, back and right eye with a paintball gun in the 1000 block of Saint James Street.

“We are taking this assault very seriously,” said Major Crimes Lt. Richard Edwards. “The victim had to undergo surgery and lost his eye because of the incident. We want to do what we can to prevent something like this from happening again.”

Kemontray L. Lamberts, of the 1000 block of Saint James Street, was taken into custody last Thursday and has been charged with malicious wounding.

Police are also investigating a similar attack in Chesterfield County where a driver was shot several times with a paintball gun while stopped at the intersection of West Hundred Road and Chester Road.

Anyone with information about this assault is asked to call Major Crimes Detective J. Larry at (804) 646-1647 or contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000 or at www.7801000.com. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones may also be used. All Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.