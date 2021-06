RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond Police Department said they responded to a non-fatal shooting on Hull Street Wednesday night.

RPD said on June 2, dispatch received a troubling unknown call for 3076 Hull Street. Shortly after, at about 8:51 p.m., they received another call for a shooting.

When officers arrived, RPD said they found a man with a gunshot wound. He was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

This story is still developing, stay with 8News for updates.