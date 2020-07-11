RPD warns public about scammers pretending to be from the department

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond Police Department announced Saturday they are investigating reports of a phone scam that is trying to get money from people by pretending to be department personnel.

RPD said they received several citizens’ reports earlier this week about the scam.

The scammer said they were from the Department’s Warrants and Information Section and claimed the person had a warrant on file. To make the scam seem more authentic, RPD said the scammers added the names of police personnel. The call said people could pay the fee via a voucher.

“The Richmond Police Department will never call you asking for money,” said Community, Youth, and Intervention Services Capt. F. Flippo. “We want to remind citizens to never provide their credit card information over the phone and to report any suspicious phone calls.”

If you receive a call like this or a similar one, you can call the RPD’s non-emergency line at 804-646-5100 to report it.

