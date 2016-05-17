RPS board members vote to end school closure discussions

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — School Board members in Richmond voted to take school closure discussions off the table during a meeting Monday night.

The final vote was 6-3.

Schools that were previously on the chopping block included: Armstrong High School, John B. Cary Elementary, Overby-Sheppard Elementary, Swansboro Elementary and South Hampton Elementary.

Three alternative schools were also suggested to condense into one.

The budget has not been finalized, but the members of board feel there are other ways to make ends meet without having to close schools.