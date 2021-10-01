Deadline for Richmond Public Schools employees to report COVID-19 vaccination info or exemption is today

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Today is the deadline for Richmond Public Schools employees to submit proof of vaccination or show a religious or medical exemption.

Employees who don’t meet the deadline face discipline up to and including termination. If you need a copy of your COVID-19 vaccination card, visit vaccinate.virginia.gov.

Anyone with an exemption will be subjected to weekly COVID-19 testing.

An update on employee vaccination numbers is expected to be presented at the next school board meeting on Monday, Oct. 4.

