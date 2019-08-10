Runner injured in hit-and-run near VCU

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond Police are investigating after a runner was the victim of a hit-and-run Saturday morning.

Richmond Police responded to a personal injury call at 8:43 a.m. in the area of West Broad and Harrison streets.

The victim suffered several cuts and bruises and maybe so broken bones, police said. They were transported to MCV Medical Center for treatment.

Police said they do not have surveillance footage or a suspect description at the moment.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 780-1000.

Stay with 8News for updates.