RVA Holiday Headquarters: Your guide to festive events across Central Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The holiday season is upon us and there is no shortage of festive events and happenings going on in and around Central Virginia.

To help you plan, we’ve compiled a list of as many events that we could find.

Nov. 15 to Dec. 31– Illuminate Light Show & Santa’s Village

Visit Virginia’s largest drive-thru Christmas light show all synchronized to music. Afterward, visit Santa’s Village for more fun holiday activities.

Where: Meadow Event Park, Doswell

When: 5 p.m. to 10 p.m

Cost: $25 per car, $55 per limo or mini-bus, $150 per tour bus or RV

Nov. 16 to Jan. 5– Busch Gardens Christmas Town

One of the largest Christmas light displays in North American also boasts festive food and drink, holiday shopping, and heartwarming shows.

Where: Busch Gardens Williamsburg

When: Time varies depending on the day

Cost: $34.99-$86.50

Nov. 22 to Jan. 6– Dominion Energy GardenFest of Lights

The holiday tradition features one million twinkling lights, handcrafted botanical decorations, model trains, holiday dinners, a firepit, nightly family activities and more. There are even two dates when dogs are welcome.

Where: Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden

When: 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Cost: $8 for children, $11 for seniors, $13 for adults (discounts for members)

Nov. 22 to Jan. 5 (select dates)– Maymont Mansion Holiday Tours

James and Sallie Dooley’s decorated home brings the wonders of Christmas past to life, with a 12-foot Christmas tree, the dining room set for a feast, and beloved traditions of the Victorian era.

Where: Maymont, 1700 Hampton St., Richmond

When: 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Cost: $8 per adult, $6 per child, free for members

Nov. 23 to Jan. 1– Kings Dominion WinterFest

The holiday event magically transforms the park into a winter wonderland, complete with millions of lights, a 300-foot tree, live shows, and hands-on holiday activities.

Where: Kings Dominion, Doswell

When: Time varies depending on the day

Cost: $26-$47, some activities may cost extra

Nov. 23– Farmville Family Fun Ice Skating Rink

Where: Fireman’s Sports Arena, Farmville

When: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Cost: $5 for 30 minutes, children 12 and under skate free

Nov. 24– 50th Annual Ashland/Hanover Olde Time Holiday Parade

Where: From Thompson and S. James St. to John Gandy Elementary

When: 2 p.m.

Cost: Free

Nov. 29 to Dec. 1– 42nd Annual Model Railroad Show

Features unique and traditional model train displays from across the state and plenty of activities for the whole family.

Where: Science Museum of Virginia

When: 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Cost: $15.50 for adults, $13.50 for youth and seniors, $10 for preschool-age children, free for children 2 and under

Dec. 1– New Kent County Grand Illumination

The family-friendly event includes the Jingle Bell Jog, Santa Paws Parade, caroling, visits with Santa, children’s activities, a photo booth and more.

Where: 12003 New Kent Hwy., New Kent

When: 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Cost: Free to attend, food for purchase

Dec. 1 to Jan. 1– Light up the Tracks in Ashland

Every December, Downtown Ashland Association transforms the historic district by the train tracks into a vintage Christmas Village.

Where: Downtown Ashland

When: Different times for various events

Cost: Free to attend

Dec. 3– Holiday Sounds: Richmond Concert Band Free Concert

The band presents its holiday music program.

Where: Mt. Pitsgah United Methodist Church

When: 7 p.m.

Cost: Free

Dec. 4– Prince George County Christmas Tree Lighting

Where: Prince George Regional Heritage Center Lawn, 6406 Courthouse Road

When: 7 p.m.

Cost: Free

Dec. 5– Capitol Tree Lighting

The annual tree lighting at the Capitol, followed by the Executive Mansion Open House.

Where: Virginia State Capitol and the Executive Mansion

When: 5 p.m.

Cost: Free

Dec. 6– RVA Illuminates

Join the 8News team as Richmond lights up for the holidays. There will be musical performances, food trucks and more fun for the whole family. 8News anchors Katie Dupree and Juan Conde will emcee the event.

Where: Kanawha Plaza

When: 5 p.m.

Cost: Free to attend

Dec. 6– Handel’s Messiah

The Richmond Symphony and Richmond Symphony Chorus perform this hallmark work of the holiday season.

Where: Dominion Energy Center

When: 7:30 p.m.

Cost: $14-$35 for kids, $14-$60 for students, $20-$20 for adults

Dec. 6– Louisa Christmas Tree Lighting

Features a tree lighting, musical performances, ornament decorating and more.

Where: Louisa Courthouse lawn

When: 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Cost: Free to attend, for a $10 donation you can endow a light on the tree in someone’s memory or honor

Dec. 7– Dominion Energy Christmas Parade

The annual parade goes on rain or shine, featuring holiday floats, marching bands, balloons, and Santa!

Where: Departs from the Science Musem of Virginia on W. Broad Street and continues east to 7th Street

When: 10 a.m.

Cost: Free to attend

Dec. 7– Hopewell Holiday Boat Parade

The Appomattox River with glitter with boats decorated for the holidays.

Where: Boats depart from Jordan Point Yacht Haven and make their way to Anchor Point Marina

When: 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Cost: Free to attend

Dec. 7– Spotsylvania Holiday Parade

The theme for the 41st Annual Christmas Parade is Twas the Night Before Christmas.

Where: Spotsylvania Historic District, Courthouse Rd.

When: 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., rain date Dec. 14

Cost: Free to attend

Dec. 7– Louisa Christmas Festival and Parade

This year’s theme is Christmas Red, White & Blue, so floats will be decorated with a patriotic holiday theme.

Where: Starts at Meadow Ave. and travels down Main St. to Rosewood Ave., then to the County Office Building on Woolfolk Ave.

When: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Cost: Free to attend

Dec. 7– Prince George Christmas Parade

Where: Begins at Beazley Elementary School and travels Courthouse Rd.

When: 3 p.m.

Cost: Free

Dec. 7– A Christmas Past at Pamplin Historical Park

Families will enjoy the holidays — 19th-century style. Enjoy treats, crafts, and costumed interpreters.

Where: Pamplin Historical Park, Petersburg

When: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Cost: Included with regular park admission, free for children 5 and under

Dec. 8- Chester Kiwanis Christmas Parade

This year’s parade theme is A Red, White, and Blue Christmas.

Where: Begins at the Chester YMCA and ends at Centre St. and Harrowgate Rd.

When: 2 p.m.

Cost: Free to attend

Dec. 8 or 14– Santa Train in Ashland

Ride with Santa from Ashland to Williamsburg and enjoy time with Santa, Rudolph, and the Polar Express Conductor.

Where: Departs from Ashland Amtrak Station

When: Check-in at 7:30 a.m., arrives back at 7:30 p.m.

Cost: $55-$105 for children 2-12, $105-$210 for adults

Dec. 8– Victorian Christmas at Maymont

Victorian ladies and gentlemen welcome you to the estate and invite you to visit the Dooleys’ mansion.

Where: Maymont Mansion and Carriage House Lawn

When: 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Cost: $5 per person for mansion tours, $8 per person for carriage rides

Dec. 8– Hopewell’s Light Up the Night

Includes a Christmas parade, grand illumination, and festival.

Where: Parade departs from Cavalier Square Shopping Center and travels toward Ashford Civic Plaza

When: 4 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., parade beings at 4 p.m.

Cost: Free

Dec. 8– Christmas with the Richmond Choral Society

A concert of beautiful seasonal music for the entire family.

Where: Trinity Lutheran Church, 2315 N. Parham Rd., Richmond

When: 4 p.m.

Cost: $15 in advance for adults, $18 at the door, $16.50 for seniors at the door, $10 for children and students

Dec. 8– A Capella Family Christmas Sing-Along

Edward “Eddie” Pleasant, a featured baritone in several operas and musicals, conducts the sing-along.

Where: Three Chopt Church of Christ, 9500 Three Chopt Rd., Richmond

When: 6 p.m.

Cost: Free

Dec. 8– Spotsylvania Christmas Luminary

Bring a blanket and warm gloves as the candles are lit at dusk and the area choirs sing.

Where: Marshall Center lawn

When: 4:45 p.m.

Cost: Free

Dec. 8– Colonial Williamsburg’s Grand Illumination

In the 18th century, fireworks celebrated major events. Enjoy musical performances on multiple stages and fireworks displays from the Capitol, the Magazine and the Palace.

Where: Colonial Williamsburg

When: Fireworks at 7 p.m., activities all day

Cost: Single-day tickets $44.99 for adults, $24.99 for children

Dec. 10– Holiday Sounds: Richmond Concert Band Free Concert

The band performs its holiday music program.

Where: Saints Constantine and Helen Greek Orthodox Cathedral

When: 7 p.m.

Cost: Free

Dec. 12– Tea & Tidings at Pamplin Historical Park

Enjoy tea and treats while learning the stories behind traditional holiday decorations and carols.

Where: Pamplin Historical Park, Petersburg

When: 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Cost: $24

Dec. 13– Blackstone Christmas Parade

Where: Begins near Seay Park at Main and Church St. and ends in the town’s Historic District

When: 6 to 8 p.m.

Cost: Free

Dec. 13– Church Hill Holiday Candlelight Walk and Caroling

Bring your own candles and lanterns for this annual event.

Where: Begins at Jefferson Park and goes through the Union Hill and Church Hill Neighborhoods to historic Libby Hill

When: 7:15 p.m.

Cost: Free

Dec. 14– Carmax Tacky Light Run

The 6k course shows off dozens of Midlothian’s best displays of tacky lights.

What a perfect setting for the Tacky Light Run! pic.twitter.com/jDG2y2sYVN — ChesterfieldVA Parks (@CCPRVA) December 9, 2017

Where: Midlothian Mines Park

When: 6 p.m.

Cost: $10-$45

Dec. 14– Three Centuries of Virginia Christmas and a visit from Father Christmas

Experience Christmas traditions from 1619, 1771 and the 1860s with songs, food, decorations and more.

Where: Henricus Historical Park, Chesterfield

When: 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Cost: $9 per adult, $7 per child ages 3-12

Dec. 14– James River Parade of Lights

Dress up your boat with lights in a festive theme or just join the spectators to see the show along the shoreline in Richmond, Chesterfield, and Henrico.

Where: Watch along the James River from Rocketts Landing to the Varina Enon Bridge, click here for viewing locations

When: 6 p.m.

Cost: Free to attend

Dec. 15– Church Hill Holiday House Tour

Neighbors open their homes to share a tase of holidays past and how they live there today.

Where: Church Hill

When: 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Cost: $25

Dec. 17– Holiday Sounds: Richmond Concert Band Free Concert

The band performs its holiday music program.

Where: Bon Air United Methodist Church

When: 7 p.m.

Cost: Free

Dec. 22– Holiday Sounds & Christmas in the Fan

Join the Richmond Concert Band for its last concert of the season. This event is family-friendly.

Where: Tabernacle Baptist Church

When: 4 p.m.

Cost: Free

Dec. 26 to Dec. 30– Fruitcake Science

The museum conducts unconventional experiments on fruitcake, including burning, freezing and dropping.

Where: Science Museum of Virginia, Richmond

When: 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Cost: Included with museum admission

Dec. 31– Noon Year’s Eve

Count down to noon and see thousands of bouncy balls, streamers and confetti fall in the museum’s Rotunda.

Where: Science Museum of Virginia, Richmond

When: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Cost: Included in museum admission

Dec. 31– New Year’s Eve Family Frolic

Fun family activities all afternoon on New Year’s Eve including live music, photo opportunities, crafts and more.

Where: Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden

When: 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Cost: Regular garden admission

