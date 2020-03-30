Salvation Army opens temporary housing center for the homeless

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Salvation Army Central Virginia has opened a temporary housing center for the homeless in response to the COVID-19 outbreak.

The center is for people who are already in the housing system and at a higher risk of contracting the coronavirus. The Salvation Army said its center can house 75 adults and will have clean bedding, shower facilities, heightened healthcare screenings and three daily meals.

The Salvation Army recognizes that our community and nation is facing many new challenges with the COVID-19 pandemic. With these new challenges, The Salvation Army and the Greater Richmond Continuum of Care is working hard to find solutions. Opening a temporary center for higher-risk individuals is a unique way to serve our community through the love of Christ and possibly save lives. We are happy that we can continue to serve our community in this unique way. Major Donald Dohmann of The Salvation Army Central Virginia

This temporary center is in the Salvation Army’s Boys & Girls Club in Church Hill.

