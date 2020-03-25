Sam’s Club announces special hours and ‘concierge pickup’ for seniors

Sam’s Club has announced dedicated shopping hours and a “shop from your car” service for seniors and those with disabilities or compromised immune systems.
Starting Thursday, March 26, locations across the country will offer shopping hours every Tuesday and Thursday from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. to impacted customers.
The company also announced a concierge service where customers can shop from their car during these same special hours.
Customers can park in a “designated parking location” and place their order from the car.
The special hours include the pharmacy and optical centers “until further notice,” Lance de la Rosa, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer at Sam’s Club, said in a statement.
LATEST HEADLINES:
- StormTracker 8: Rainy, Raw & Chilly Day
- Louisa County Sheriff’s Office delivering prescriptions to at-risk residents during COVID-19 outbreak
- UVA Health offering newly developed COVID-19 tests to other Virginia hospitals
- Bill Braum, ice cream and burger chain founder, dead at 92
- Coronavirus update: White House, Senate reach deal on $2 trillion COVID-19 aid package