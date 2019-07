WASHINGTON (WRIC) — Sarah Huckabee Sanders, the White House press secretary, intends to leave her post after nearly four years, President Donald Trump tweeted on Thursday.

Trump said Sanders will leave at the end of June and head back home to Arkansas. He also mentioned his hopes for her to run for governor of Arkansas.

After 3 1/2 years, our wonderful Sarah Huckabee Sanders will be leaving the White House at the end of the month and going home to the Great State of Arkansas….— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 13, 2019

