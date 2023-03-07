RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The American Association of Retired Persons (AARP) is warning Virginians of scammers who contact unsuspecting people pretending to be from their bank.

According to AARP, scammers will send calls, texts or emails to people with warnings about problems with their accounts and provide a link to click on or phone number to call.

According to the organization, banks will not contact customers out of the blue asking for sensitive information. Anyone who gets a suspicious phone call, text or email from someone claiming to be from their bank should contact their bank directly, such as through a phone number or email listed on the bank’s official website.

Anyone who believes they may have encountered a potential fraud scheme should call the AARP Fraud Watch Helpline at 1-877-908-3360.