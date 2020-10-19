Amazon, BBB warns of phone scam

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Scammers posing as Amazon employees are spoofing a Better Business Bureau phone number.

Victims receive a call from the number with a recorded message claiming to be from Amazon, revealing a problem with their account.

“Once you press one, you open yourself up to whatever it is they’re wanting from you, your personal information, your social security, your bank your driver’s license,” Lori Wilson, CEO of the BBB’s San Francisco office, told ABC News.

The scammer will the ask for the victim’s credit card number, login information or remote access to the victim’s computer to solve the issue.

That’s how the scammers steal the victim’s information and their money.

“They’re targeting anybody with a phone, so whether it’s a business or whether it’s a somebody who doesn’t own their own company, you’re a target,” said Lori wilson, CEO of BBB’s San Francisco office.

Amazon said it works hard to protect against “…bad actors that fraudulently use our brand…”

The company warned users to be skeptical of unsolicited calls and to refrain from making payments outside of its website.

Also, experts advise ignoring demands for urgent action, adding that’s how scammers get you to react fast without thinking.

ABCNews contributed to this report.

LATEST HEADLINES: