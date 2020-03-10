BBB: Watch out for scams when buying tickets to basketball tournaments

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Better Business Bureau wants you to make sure you are actually buying actually tickets when you plan your trip to a March Madness tournament.

Last year the BBB received nearly 400 reports of ticket related scams for sporting events, concerts and other major events. The BBB is teaming up with the National Association of Ticket Brokers to keep you safe this March.

When buying tickets, try to purchase from the venue the game is happening as much as possible. Also you should consider your source when not buying from the venue. If you are buying from a reseller, make sure they are accredited. If you’re not sure, you can look them up on the Better Business Bureau’s website.

You should also make sure you know the refund policy for wherever you are buying tickets from. When paying for the tickets, use a payment method that comes with protection like a credit card. Debit cards, wire transfers and cash transactions are risky.

Question advertisements that you see. If it’s a deal too good to be true, it’s quite possibly a scam.

You can learn more about March Madness ticket scams here.