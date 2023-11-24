RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Cyber Monday is just around the corner and the Better Business Bureau (BBB) has shared some tips for shoppers to stay safe this year.

The BBB recommends that shoppers “be wary of misleading advertisements, lookalike websites, and untrustworthy sellers” with the following tips:

“Beware of false advertising and phony websites.” The first tip warns consumers to look out for false advertising and closely monitor website URL addresses to make sure they are not lookalike scams. According to the BBB, if a company is selling an item at a price that is too good to be true, it probably is.



“Shop with trustworthy sellers on secure sites only.” The BBB recommends consumers only shop at business websites that are familiar to them. If you aren’t familiar with a site, check the business’s profile on the BBB website . Secure websites begin with “HTTPS,” not just “HTTP.”



“Keep your antivirus software up to date.” Consumers should make sure antivirus software is installed on their computers. According to the BBB, these programs help users avoid non-secure websites and pop-up phishing scams.



“Price check before you buy.” While many retailers will claim to have the best price on an item, offers can sometimes be misleading. “Do your homework by comparing prices,” the BBB report says.



“Take advantage of rewards and loyalty programs.” The BBB recommends shoppers also check their credit card rewards program for special point offers that could lead to even further savings.



“Use your credit card.” According to the BBB, using credit cards for purchases can help with contesting suspicious charges. Debit cards often don’t offer this same protection.



“Understand return policies.” The BBB says that online store policies can change for Cyber Monday offers. It is recommended that consumers read the fine print and understand the return or exchange policy of an item before they buy. Be sure to get gift receipts so the recipient can return or exchange the item if necessary.



“Watch out for phishing scams.” Stay vigilant when receiving unsolicited emails, texts, calls or letters as they could be dangerous. These kinds of phishing scams can often claim the recipient has won a gift but there is a problem with delivery and personal information is required. Avoid these scams by ignoring suspicious messages from unfamiliar addresses.



“Look for the BBB Seal.” Many trustworthy businesses have the BBB Accreditation Seal for ethics and competence. These can allow consumers to shop with confidence in the business they are buying from.



For more information on how to make safe and informed shopping decisions this Cyber Monday, visit the BBB website.