‘Don’t be fooled’: Watch out for tickets being sold for free Scott’s Addition Pumpkin Festival

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — As many are planning to have some fall fun at the Scott’s Addition Pumpkin Festival this weekend, organizers have a warning for attendees.

Organizers posted a message on the festival’s Facebook event page warning there are people trying to sell tickets to the free event.

Barry Moore, president and CEO of the Better Business Bureau of Central Virginia, said they also got some calls about the scam. He said the scammers are using young children to convince people to buy the fake tickets.

“Folks coming out of stores, walking across parking lots, coming out of restaurants, and then there’s the children,” Moore told 8News. “‘Sir, would you like to buy tickets to the Pumpkin Festival this weekend?'”

He said scammers will often use tools to deceive people.

“Folks know the emotional buttons to push on most people. It’s little children, puppy dogs and kittens and maybe grandpas and grandmas,” he explained.

If you are ever unsure, Moore suggests doing some simple checks.

“Just go online and check out the venue. Find out, is it actually free?,” said Moore.

He also said take a look at who is trying to sell you the tickets and never pay in cash.

“All these should be bells and whistles going off in your head. Common sense usually wins the day in almost any type of scam,” Moore said.

Festival organizers said they contacted police and Facebook about the reported scam.

