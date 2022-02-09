Fake florists and fake love: BBB has scam warnings ahead of Valentine’s Day

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — This Valentine’s Day is shaping up to be big, according to projections by the National Retail Federation, which suggests that consumer spending will reach nearly $24 billion.

The Better Business Bureau (BBB) is warning you of common scams that take advantage of those trying to celebrate.

Impostor Websites

From fake jewelry sellers to online dating sites, BBB said consumers should always be on the alert for impostor websites.

Scammers can easily lift official photos, sale promotions and logos directly from the website for a popular jewelry brand to seem more convincing. With professional graphics and “unbeatable” prices, scammers are able to build an attractive website that looks similar to the real thing.

Similar methods may be used to build fake online dating platforms, which are often used to steal personal data and credit card information.

If customer service is unreachable or the seller requests you pay with cash transfer apps or cryptocurrency — that’s a major red flag.

Romance Scams

Romance scammers target vulnerable people who have experienced a recent breakup or other hardship and try and capitalize on it. They take advantage of that heartbreak to establish a connection and gain sympathy, according to BBB. Once they’ve gotten their victim on the hook with a sad story, they begin pursuing your money.

Falling victim to a romance scam can be particularly devastating. Victims can lose thousands of dollars, and they’re often left feeling heartbroken and betrayed because they really believed they’d found a good partner.

Red flags are if the relationship moves very fast, you never meet the person or they ask for money.

Fake Florists

The BBB suggests that you don’t procrastinate buying Valentine’s Day flowers online or you may end up falling for a scam. BBB has received many reports of shoppers who thought they were ordering flowers from an online florist but either got nothing at all, or a disappointing arrangement. Don’t let phony florists ruin Valentine’s Day.

Red flags are if the business has no reviews or bad reviews, you can’t find a return policy or satisfaction guarantee or the deal is ‘too good to be true.’

If you encounter a scam, you are highly urged to report your experience to the BBB Scam Tracker website.

For more information about romance scams, visit BBB.org/romance.