DARE COUNTY, N.C. (WRIC) — A Kill Devil Hills resident was scammed of $29,000 by those posing as agents with the Federal Trade Commission.

Officials told 8News, on Nov. 14, the 70-year-old woman was browsing the internet when a warning window alerted her of a virus affecting her computer and advised her to call two phone numbers — 877-659-4753 or 877-594-1055.

The woman called one of the numbers and was answered by a person posing as a Federal Trade Commission officer and was then transferred to another person impersonating the same official title.

The agents told the victim she was the target for ongoing conspiracy and drug-related investigations as well as investigations into money laundering, and filing false financial reports. She was told she would have to pay a fine for the offenses mentioned which led her to withdraw $29,000 from multiple personal accounts.

The woman sent the money via bitcoin accounts using a QR code provided by the fictious agents.

Due to the type of transaction, the victim’s bank was unable to reimburse the funds as it was impossible to trace the transaction.

Officials of the Kill Devil Hills Police Department are asking family members and employees of financial institutions to assist their fellow community members especially seniors in scams such as the one reported.

Cyber crimes and ones of fraud can be reported online, click this website for more.