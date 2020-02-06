FBI warns of phone scam targeting Virginians

(WRIC) — The FBI has issued a warning to locals about a phone scam circulating in the area.

The FBI says Virginians may be getting calls from what appears to be the Norfolk FBI Field Office, shown as 757-455-0100, where the caller claims to be an agent.

The caller threatens those who answer with criminal charges and attempts to retrieve money and personal information from the victim.

Neither the FBI nor the Social Security Administration will call to demand money from residents.

If locals fall victim to these types of fraudulent calls, authorities say hang up immediately.

