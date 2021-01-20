Free Netflix for a year? BBB warns offers like this are too good to be true

Days after Richmond Police announced its department was investigating a telephone scam that involves the culprit trying to get money under the disguise of an officer, Henrico Police have issued the same warning.

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Streaming services such as Netflix have become a staple in people’s lives, especially as the pandemic continues to keep people home. The Better Business Bureau is warning Netflix lovers about a scam claiming to offer a free year of the streaming service.

The BBB says text messages have been sent out stating, “Due to the pandemic, Netflix is offering everyone a free year of service to help you stay at home. Click the link to sign up.”

These messages are not from Netflix. When people do click the sign up link it asks for payment information, if the information is added its possible you will be charged. One victim of the scam was charged repeatedly even after asking for a refund.

Even for people who paid, they did not receive a Netflix subscription because the scammer has no Netflix affilitation.

The BBB reminds consumers to not believe every text they receive, verify things that seem too good to be true, closely examine web addresses, change your password and ignore texts asking for a reponse saying STOP or NO.