Goochland deputy imposter makes phone calls, urges residents to pay for fake fines with gift cards

GOOCHLAND COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Goochland County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents about a person making phone calls pretending to be a deputy with the department.

GCSO said the caller used a deputy’s name and rank during the conversation and told the person answering the phone that they owed fines for failing to show up for jury duty.

The caller requested that the person answering the phone purchase iTunes gift cards to cover the cost of the fines and to provide them with the gift card numbers.

There have been several different variations of this scam over the past year throughout the Richmond area. No deputy of the Goochland County Sheriff’s Office will ever call you in attempt to collect money from you, police said.

You can report any attempts of being scammed to the Goochland County Sheriff’s Office non-emergency number at 804-556-5349.