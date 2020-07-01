Goochland woman’s privacy exploited in new online retail scam

According to investigators, Bestboro.com’s website was created on April 7 of this year and BBB has already received over 50 inquiries regarding the business.

GOOCHLAND, Va. (WRIC) — The Better Business Bureau (BBB) is warning of a new online retail scam. The organization says scammers are using a Goochland woman’s address to trick people into thinking her home is the online retailer’s headquarters.

“The company, Bestboro.com, came to BBB-CV’s attention two weeks ago, initially through BBB Scamtracker and multiple requests for business reports. BBB-CV complaints state products were ordered and not received. One consumer said she ordered a Yeti Tundra Cooler for $99, didn’t receive it, and learned via USPS tracking that the cooler was somehow left in her mailbox,” the organization wrote in a news release.

Consumers say the company is generating fake USPS tracking numbers. One complainant said, “Once money was paid from my PayPal account, I received an email with a USPS tracking number and it was actually a number for a product already delivered to another consumer a month prior to my purchase,” the release states.

The BBB said they’re concerned that the fake retailer is using a local Goochland woman’s Manakin-Sabot address. They are in contact with the woman, who is frightened that her address being used, according to the BBB. The woman told them people are also finding ways to contact her about their orders, thinking she is involved in the company.

“If it sounds and is priced too good to be true, it’s probably not true,” wrote Barry N. Moore, president & CEO of BBB’s central Virginia office.

If you’ve experienced a problem with this company, BBB recommends reporting your complaint to the FBI Internet Crime Complaint Center at www.ic3.gov and also register your experience on BBB Scamtracker and file a complaint with BBB.org.

