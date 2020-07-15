Hanover deputies warn of new telephone scam

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Hanover County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents about a scam making the rounds.

Deputies say this particular telephone scam occurs when the caller poses as a family member that requests money to get out of jail. The caller, deputies say, usually has personal information to help corroborate their story.

In a recent case, the caller identified himself as the victim’s grandson, stating he needed money to get out of jail in another state,” deputies added. “Another subject then gets on the phone and poses as an attorney, requesting a large sum of money for the grandson’s release.”

This is a scam, authorities warn.

Victims of such scams should hang up immediately and call the Hanover County Sheriff’s Office at (804) 365-6140.

