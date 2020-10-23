Hanover deputies warn residents of donations to law enforcement scam

Hanover deputies issued a warning to residents who have received letters asking for donations to local law enforcement: It’s a scam.

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Hanover deputies issued a warning to residents who have received letters asking for donations to local law enforcement: It’s a scam.

The county’s Sheriff’s Office used the reoccurring incidents to remind residents that deputies will only ask for donations at in-person events.

The office is not connected with any organizations asking for local’s money, deputies added.

“Please don’t hesitate to contact the non-emergency number (804) 365-6140 should there ever be a question to the authenticity of an organization acting on behalf of the Hanover County Sheriff’s Office,” deputies added.

