Hanover deputies warn residents of donations to law enforcement scam

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Hanover deputies issued a warning to residents who have received letters asking for donations to local law enforcement: It’s a scam.
The county’s Sheriff’s Office used the reoccurring incidents to remind residents that deputies will only ask for donations at in-person events.
The office is not connected with any organizations asking for local’s money, deputies added.
“Please don’t hesitate to contact the non-emergency number (804) 365-6140 should there ever be a question to the authenticity of an organization acting on behalf of the Hanover County Sheriff’s Office,” deputies added.
LATEST HEADLINES:
- Two central Virginians win big in virtual lottery games
- Americans struggle with food security amid pandemic
- Oklahoma woman with COVID-19 forced to find ICU bed in Texas as hospitalizations spike
- LIVE BLOG: President Trump holds campaign rally in Pensacola
- Crews modify border wall to cut across last free-flowing river in Southern Arizona