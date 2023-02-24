HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — No, we don’t mean “fishing.”

“Spear phishing” is when cyber criminals disguise themselves as trusted sources and use email to set up their attacks. According to the Hanover County Sheriff’s Office, Reddit, a popular online community website, was the latest victim of a spear phishing attack.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, in the latest attack, a cybercriminal set up a fake website so they could steal login credentials, and then used the credentials to send phishing emails to Reddit employees in the hopes of obtaining their sensitive and personal information.

The Hanover Sheriff’s Office has a few tips to help prevent community members from becoming scammer’s latest victims.

Tips to avoid phishing scams

-Make sure that the sender is actually who they say they are. If the sender claims to be someone you know, reach out to them in person or by phone to verify.

-Remember that spear phishing attacks can happen to anyone. Think before you click, and never click a link in an email that you aren`t expecting.

-Be careful with the information you share about yourself online. Cybercriminals can use this information to target you in phishing attacks.