HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Hanover County Sheriff’s Office is warning local residents of scammers trying to play on heightened emotions and take advantage of the earthquake tragedy in Turkey for their own gain.

The sheriff’s office said cybercriminals often use crises to catch attention and manipulate scam victims’ emotions.

“Cybercriminals have already begun exploiting this event to try to scam you and steal your sensitive information,” the sheriff’s office said in a recent Facebook post.

The office said it expects to see a noticeable increase in the number of phishing attacks related to the recent tragedy.

“Cybercriminals may send phishing emails with links asking you to donate money or view “exclusive” videos relating to this news,” the office stated. “Clicking these links could allow cybercriminals to steal your sensitive information or install malware on your device.”

Tips from the Hanover Sheriff’s Office: How to avoid being scammed

1. Avoid making donations to unknown users. If you would like to donate to support a cause, donate directly through a trusted organization’s website. 2. Think before you click. Cyberattacks are designed to catch you off guard and trigger you to click impulsively. 3. Stay informed by following trusted news sources. If you see a sensational headline, research the news story to verify that it’s legitimate.