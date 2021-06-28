Have you received a call from Parker Oil? Local police warn it could be a scam

SOUTH HILL, Va. (WRIC) — The South Hill Police Department says some local residents are receiving calls from scammers asking for gift cards or apple pay in exchange for services.

According to a post from the department, the scam calls show up on Caller ID as Parker Oil Company but it is not a number connected to the company.

In order to avoid possible scams police warn people to not provided any personal or financial information over the phone. They say people also shouldn’t fulfill requests made over the phone with gift cards or Apple Pay.