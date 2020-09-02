Henrico police warn of social security scam

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Henrico County officers are warning residents about an ongoing fraud alert involving scammers claiming to be with the social security administration.

“A suspect makes a call in these reported instances, claiming your social security number has been linked to drug trafficking and money laundering. The suspect requests victims to remove all their money from their bank accounts so the funds will not be tied up in any criminal investigation,” Henrico police said in a release.

In previous instances, the victims have been instructed to use gift cards and cryptocurrency to

transfer their money. The suspected representative claims a local law enforcement agency member will contact them to receive the funds for safekeeping or transfer the money. The victims then receive a call from an 804-501 number, which may vary; however, these 501

prefix numbers are well known throughout Henrico County and may seem legitimate to our

community members. The suspect’s goal is to gain the credibility of Henrico County or the Henrico County Police Division. These calls have been reported to take up to four hours and claim to be a law enforcement member. There have been threats of arrest or complex legal procedures if you do

not comply, therefore causing a great deal of concern. Statement from Henrico County Police Department

Henrico Police wants to remind residents of these safety tips:

• Know who you are dealing with, even if the phone number appears legitimate.

• Guard your personal information and do not give it out over the phone.

• Henrico Police will not ask to transfer money on your behalf.

• Henrico Police will not demand immediate payment from you,

• Henrico will not require payment by cash, gift-card, wire transfer, or any pre-paid cards.

• Work with your banking in

Residents affected by this social security scam can click here.

LATEST HEADLINES: