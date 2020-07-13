Henrico Police warn residents of scammers impersonating officers

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Days after Richmond Police announced its department was investigating a telephone scam that involves the culprit trying to get money under the disguise of an officer, Henrico Police have issued the same warning.

According to county police, citizens have called and reported calls from someone posing as a Henrico officer or detective. One scammer has even claimed to be with the Social Security Administration, officers added, insinuating that the victim was involved in fraudulent activity and wanted by police.

The scam included actual names and numbers of police officers for authenticity, authorities added.

Lt. Matt Pecka, a spokesperson for Henrico County Police, says officers will never call residents asking for money.

“We want to remind our community and those in surrounding jurisdictions to never provide their credit card information over the phone and to report suspicious phone calls immediately,” Lt. Pecka added.

Anyone who has received a call from scammers is asked to call Henrico County Police Department’s non-emergency number at (804) 501-5000 or (804) 501) 4810 to report it.

