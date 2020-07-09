1  of  3
Breaking News
Judge blocks Richmond Mayor Stoney from removing more Confederate monuments; Ashe monument to be removed
Henrico woman charged in hit-and-run that killed 89-year-old
Amended lawsuit seeking to halt Robert E. Lee statue’s removal challenges Northam’s authority

IRS warns of rise in payment scams as Tax Day nears

Scam Alerts

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Due to the coronavirus the department of treasury is issuing to US citizens economic impact payments known as a stimulus check or tax refund concept.

(WRIC) — Taxes are due in a matter of days and the Internal Revenue Service, otherwise known as the IRS, is reminding taxpayers to remain vigilant of scams.

In a release Thursday, IRS’s Criminal Investigation division urged citizens that tax scams are on the rise — and the pandemic may be the blame.

RUNNING OUT OF TIME: July 15 is Tax Day. What to know about the deadline

COVID-19 caused the April 15 tax deadline extension to July 15. Taxpayers in need of more time and filing Form 1040 series returns must file Form 4868 by July 15 to obtain the automatic extension to Oct. 15. This action, however, is leading to some scammers collecting vital information from taxpayers, the IRS explains.

“Criminals use the tax filing deadline as an opportunity to steal personal and financial information,” said Kelly R. Jackson, Special Agent in Charge (SAC) of the IRS Criminal Investigation division for the Washington D.C. Field Office. “Taxpayers should remain vigilant and know that the IRS will not initiate contact with them via phone, email, or social media to request personal or financial information.”

RELATED: Court rulings keep Trump’s financial records private for now

Officials noted that a variety of Economic Impact Payment (EIP) scams continue to be a target for fraudulent monetary gains. The EIP scams, which target coronavirus relief stimulus checks, have led to the confiscation of personal information and personal funds.

Taxpayers can report COVID-19 scams to the National Center for Disaster Fraud. Taxpayers can also report fraud or theft of their Economic Impact Payments to the Treasury Inspector General for Tax Administration (TIGTA). 

Click here for more information about tax filings and IRS impersonation scams.

LATEST HEADLINES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

StormTracker 8

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Local Events