Locals warned of phone scammer posing as law enforcement asking for funds

Scam Alerts

by: WRIC Newsroom

Posted: / Updated:
HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Ashland Police Department is warning residents about a phone scam in which the caller pretends to be a law enforcement officer and asks for donations.

According to Ashland Police, the caller asks for funds to be put on Green Dot gift cards in order to help the business avoid criminal charges being brought against the owner’s local and regional managers.

Residents are reminded to not give out any personal information. Police add that money should be sent without completing research and being sure the call is factual.

