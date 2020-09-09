New Kent County deputies warn of e-mail scam

NEW KENT COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Deputies in New Kent are warning residents about an ongoing email scam.

Deputies say the scam circulating appears to be authored by New Kent County Administrator Rodney Hathaway. The electronic message requests assistance in obtaining gifts for valued employees who deserve recognition.

“The request is that gift cards be purchased and the numbers provided to the sender in order for the purchase to not be noticed by the deserving employee,” the statement continues.

Deputies note the request is not coming from an official New Kent County e-mail address.

“The e-mail address associated with the scam is a generic address that in some cases changed in response e-mails,” deputies added.

If residents receive this e-mail, deputies say either delete or do not respond.

