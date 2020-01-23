New Kent deputies warn residents of iPhone scam

Breaking News
by: WRIC Newsroom

NEW KENT COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — There’s a new scam making the rounds in New Kent County. The target: your iPhone.

Deputies say some residents have received “multiple robocalls” informing them that their Apple iCloud information was breached. Many times, the numbers are not recognized or associated with Apple.

According to Apple, users should never give out their password, security questions, verification codes, recovery key or any other security details because Apple will never ask for it.

“If Apple Support needs to verify your identity, they might ask you to generate a temporary Support Pin,” deputies said in a Facebook post. “Apple only ask for this information over the phone after you contact Apple Support for help.

