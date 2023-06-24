NEW KENT COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The New Kent County Sheriff’s Office is sending a warning to Dominion Energy customers after receiving reports of a phone scam circulating in the Richmond area.

According to police, scammers are spoofing Dominion Energy’s real phone number, 866-366-4357, and telling people that their power will be disconnected unless they call a separate 800 number and provide personal information.

Police warn to not provide any personal or payment information to anyone over the phone. Dominion customers with questions about their accounts should call the above number directly.