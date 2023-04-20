PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — Dozens of Petersburg residents have been receiving calls from the Sheriff’s Office but their missed jury duty — but according to the sheriff, this is all just a scam.

According to Petersburg Sheriff Vanessa Crawford, scammers have been calling Petersburg residents posing as sheriff’s deputies. The scammer will tell the potential scam victim that they have missed a jury duty and will be arrested if they do not pay a fine of $1,000.

Crawford says these calls are not real and that the sheriff’s office does not call people to tell them they have outstanding fines or to ask for money.

If you receive a call like this, do not send the caller any money. Instead, you can report the phone number and information about the call to the Petersburg Sheriff’s Office at 804-733-2369.

To check check if you have missed jury duty in Petersburg, call the Circuit Court Clerk’s Office at 804-733-2367.

This is not the first time Central Virginia residents have received scam calls centering on missed jury duty. The Sheriff’s Offices in Chesterfield County and Richmond both warned residents about similar scams earlier this year.