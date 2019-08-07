1  of  6
Police: 804, 540 & 434 area codes target of new Social Security phone scam

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — State troopers are warning Virginians about a phone scam involving their social security number.

The sam targets phone area codes 804, 540 & 434. Victims who answer the phone are told by the caller that their social security numbers have been compromised.

VSP is issuing a warning that the Social Security Administration would never call you and alert that such a problem exist.

Police say hang up immediately and never give out your personal information over the phone.

