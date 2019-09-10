Police warn residents of phone scammer impersonating Richmond detective

The Richmond Police Department is warning residents about a phone scam in which the caller pretends to be an RPD detective.

According to RPD, the scammer tells people they have a warrant on file but can make payments on the phone or buy a green dot card to prevent a detective from coming to their home. One scammer even reportedly used the name of an actual detective.

“Unfortunately, one victim fell for the scam and is now out several thousand dollars,” RPD wrote on Facebook. “Remember: RPD detectives and officers will NEVER call and ask you to send money and would never take a payment through a pre-paid card.”

The department added that residents shouldn’t hesitate to reach out if they have any questions or think you might be getting scammed.

Below are the phone numbers to get in touch with all four precincts:

First Precinct: (804)646-3602

Second Precinct: (804)646-8092

Third Precinct: (804)646-1412

Fourth Precinct: (804)646-4105