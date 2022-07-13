RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – Amazon’s Prime Day continues and so con artists trying to scam people out of a good deal!

Other stores like Walmart, Target and Kohl’s are running sales of their own alongside Prime Day and scammers are taking advantage of it.

A popular recent scam is someone calling claiming to be with Amazon to fix an “issue” with an account during Prime Day, but the scammers just want to get credit card information.

The Better Business Bureau reports scammers will create fake lookalike websites that at first glance may seem to be a trusted company.

The scammer may change a website’s URL just slightly so it fools the customer into thinking it is still Amazon, Target or another trusted retailer.

Tips to avoid online shopping scams this Prime Day from the Better Business Bureau:

Beware of fake lookalike websites : Check the URL, watch for bad grammar, research the age of the domain, search for contact information, and read online reviews.



: Check the URL, watch for bad grammar, research the age of the domain, search for contact information, and read online reviews. Professional photos do not mean it’s a real offer. Scammers often steal photos off other websites, so don’t believe what you see.



Scammers often steal photos off other websites, so don’t believe what you see. Make sure the website is secure . Look for the “HTTPS” in the URL (the extra “s” is for “secure”) and a small lock icon on the address bar. Never enter payment or personal information into a website with only “HTTP.” It is NOT secure.



. Look for the “HTTPS” in the URL (the extra “s” is for “secure”) and a small lock icon on the address bar. Never enter payment or personal information into a website with only “HTTP.” It is NOT secure. Be careful purchasing sought-after products. If something is sold out everywhere, don’t be tempted by a seemingly great deal. Scammers often trick shoppers by offering the most popular products at low prices. Here’s one example involving game consoles.



If something is sold out everywhere, don’t be tempted by a seemingly great deal. Scammers often trick shoppers by offering the most popular products at low prices. Here’s one example involving game consoles. Pay with a credit card. It’s always best to make online purchases with your credit card. If any shady charges turn up later, you will be able to contest them through your credit card company. Be very wary of any retailer that asks you to pay by digital wallet apps, prepaid money cards, or other non-traditional payment methods.



It’s always best to make online purchases with your credit card. If any shady charges turn up later, you will be able to contest them through your credit card company. Be very wary of any retailer that asks you to pay by digital wallet apps, prepaid money cards, or other non-traditional payment methods. After you buy, stay alert for scams. Scammers spoof various phone numbers and pretend to be Amazon support. Read how phony Amazon callers are phishing for your info.

The Better Business Bureau also asks customers to be aware of unsolicited emails, texts or phone calls that may say there’s a free gift waiting or that there is a problem with a delivery.

The scammer may get the customer to click on a link or give up personal information.

The Better Business Bureau asks people to make sure they’re not clicking on strange links from unrecognized emails.

How to avoid falling for email phishing scams from the Better Business Bureau:

Never click on links or download attachments from unknown emails. Out-of-the-blue emails are often an attempt to download malware to your computer and steal your personal information.

Don’t take unsolicited emails at face value. Scammers often send out mass emails that contain little or no personal information. Be wary if the email doesn’t mention you or include any personal information.

Hover on links to see their destination. Before clicking, place your mouse over links to discover their true destination.