Rappahannock Electric Cooperative alerts customers of possible phone scam

by: WRIC Newsroom

FREDERICKSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — Rappahannock Electric Cooperative warned customers Monday of a phone scam designed to make them believe their accounts are overdue. The calls reportedly come from someone claiming to be from REC.

REC explained that the company would never use collection agencies to make calls to members. REC shared a few tips to keep in mind if you get a suspicious call:

  • REC does not use collection agencies to contact members by phone.
  • Employees from REC do attempt to contact members with delinquent payments to warn them they are subject to disconnection, but representatives do not demand immediate payment.
  • If you receive a phone call from someone claiming to be an REC employee demanding immediate payment, report the suspicious activity to local law enforcement.

If you are uncertain if a call you received came from a legitimate REC representative please call REC directly at 1-800-552-3904.

