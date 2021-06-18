SCAM ALERT: Providence Forge Walgreens spoofed, scammers looking for personal info

NEW KENT COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The New Kent Sheriff’s Office is warning Central Virginians about scammers pretending to be Walgreens pharmacy employees.

The number for the Walgreens Pharmacy in Providence Forge has been spoofed. Scammers are now using the number, 804-966-2151, to try and get people’s social security number.

The scammers will call and pretend to be a pharmacy employee. The sheriff’s office says people should not provide their social security number or identifying information if they receive a similar call.