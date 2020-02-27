Scam offering businesses chance to sponsor Hanover High School prompts investigation

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A scam targeting Hanover businesses has prompted an investigation, county authorities said Thursday.

According to the Hanover County Sheriff’s Office, local businesses have been solicited to sponsor Hanover High School athletics for $475 to get advertisements on t-shirts, banners and concession cups during school sporting events.

Hanover High School is not connected with the entity offering local businesses a chance to sponsor the school, the Sheriff’s Office said, and an investigation is ongoing.

Do not provide any financial or personal information to any entity you are not familiar with. Any information about this, or other, fraudulent activity can be reported to Sheriff’s Office at 804-365-6140 or the Metro Richmond Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.” Hanover County Sheriff’s Office

If you ever have questions about the legitimacy of official Hanover County Public Schools communications, please contact (804) 365-4500.

LATEST HEADLINES: