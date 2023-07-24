GOOCHLAND COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Goochland County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents of scammers in the area that they said have been approaching people in their yards.

According to the sheriff’s office, multiple reports have been made of individuals entering peoples’ yards or driveways to discuss working on their home.

The scammers reportedly offer residents discounts on paving deals or other maintenance work on the condition that the resident recommends their work to neighbors.

It is asked that anyone who encounters something like this reach out to Goochland County Sheriff’s Office by calling 804-556-5349.