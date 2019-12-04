1  of  3
Breaking News
Threat draws extra security to Richmond middle school Richmond Police seek suspect in gas station shooting Second suspect sought in Mother’s Day homicide at Chesterfield shopping center
Live Now
Trump impeachment hearings & analysis: House Judiciary Committee takes over

VDH: Beware of fake vital records websites

Scam Alerts

by: WRIC Newsroom

Posted: / Updated:
scam alert_436517

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A warning was issued Monday by the Virginia Department of Health after customers complained to the VDH Office of Vital Records about ordering and paying for vital records application forms from fake websites.

The VDH has urged Virginians to be cautious when searching for vital records online due to fears of the scam from unaffiliated websites.

“The Virginia Department of Health’s Office of Vital Records and the DMV are always available to provide low or no cost resources to all Virginians,” Dr. M. Norman Oliver, State Health Commissioner, said in a statement. “Use of an unauthorized, outside entity is costly and completely unnecessary. When Googling information, please make sure to only use official VDH and DMV websites.”

Customers have been advised to ensure that they are on www.vdh.virginia.gov before downloading or paying for any vital records.

Stay tuned for a full report at 6 p.m.

LATEST HEADLINES:

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

StormTracker 8

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Local Events