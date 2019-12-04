VDH: Beware of fake vital records websites

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A warning was issued Monday by the Virginia Department of Health after customers complained to the VDH Office of Vital Records about ordering and paying for vital records application forms from fake websites.

The VDH has urged Virginians to be cautious when searching for vital records online due to fears of the scam from unaffiliated websites.

“The Virginia Department of Health’s Office of Vital Records and the DMV are always available to provide low or no cost resources to all Virginians,” Dr. M. Norman Oliver, State Health Commissioner, said in a statement. “Use of an unauthorized, outside entity is costly and completely unnecessary. When Googling information, please make sure to only use official VDH and DMV websites.”

Customers have been advised to ensure that they are on www.vdh.virginia.gov before downloading or paying for any vital records.

