Virginia Coronavirus Fraud Task Force warns public to avoid scams targeting your stimulus check

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Virginia Coronavirus Fraud Task Force issued a warning Thursday about financial scams involving stimulus checks.

Whether you receive the economic impact payment through direct deposit or a paper check, leaders of the task force urged the public to be aware of possible scams.

“Fraudsters are chomping at the bit to steal your money,” G. Zachary Terwilliger, co-leader of the task force and U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia, said in a statement. “We have reports of criminals attempting to use various phishing techniques, including text messages, emails, and letters delivered through the mail, all attempting to steal your personal information or swindle you out of your economic impact payment. Please be vigilant. Simply put: Hang up on robocalls, do not provide your personal identifying information to anyone, and always confirm you are accessing legitimate links from IRS.gov.”

Federal investigators with the IRS have worked to combat scams, particularly those going after vulnerable taxpayers who might be unsure of how they will receive their stimulus check. The task force has seen an increase in phishing schemes using keywords such as “Corona Virus” and “Stimulus” in emails, links, texts and letters.

If you think you are a victim of a scam or attempted fraud involving COVID-19, contact the National Center for Disaster Fraud Hotline at 866-720-5721 or via email at disaster@leo.gov.

LATEST HEADLINES: