HENRICO, Va. (WRIC) — A school bus crash in eastern Henrico sent four people to the hospital Tuesday evening.

The bus was carrying 13 students home from the “Achievable Dream Academy” after-school program when it got into an accident with a car near the intersection of Vine Street and New Avenue.

(Photo: Sam Hooper/WRIC)

Two adults and two children were sent to a nearby hospital, according to a Henrico School official, but their injuries are not believed to be serious.

Photos at the scene appear to show a sedan with a crumpled front end which may have been the other vehicle involved in the crash.

This is a developing story, stay with 8News for updates.