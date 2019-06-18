Scientist captures reality of Greenland melting

(CNN) — Eight sled dogs … walking on water. That’s what it looks like at least.

Check out these gorgeous photos taken in Northwest Greenland last week. You can see the dogs wading ankle-deep through a melting ice sheet.

But as beautiful as the photo is, the man who took it says this is a big problem.

Steffen Olsen, a scientist with the Danish Meteorological Institute, was on a routine mission to pick up oceanographic and weather monitoring tools that were put on the ice.

But with the water covering the normally flat white sea ice, he couldn’t see them.

It’s early for what’s called “melt season” in Greenland.

In line with scientists’ prediction that it’s going to be a record year for melting on the ice sheet.

Scientists say if these extreme melt seasons become the new norm, it could cause a ripple effect around the world, especially for sea level rise.

