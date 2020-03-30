1  of  2
Breaking News
Northam teases ‘major announcement’ on Virginia’s COVID-19 response Crews fighting Chesterfield house fire

Scientist says pets can’t transmit the coronavirus

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
petscam_1544545721340.JPG

(WRIC) –Since the coronavirus outbreak began many people have wondered if their furry friends can give them the coronavirus — the answer is probably no.

“The world opinion right now is there is no evidence that pets can transmit COVID-19 to people,” said Michael Lappin, chair of the World Small Animal Veterinary Association’s One Health Committee, in a webinar

As of now, there have been no documented cases of a dog or cat transmitting the disease to a human.

Meaning, this is likely just a human to human disease, not a pet to human one. While Lappin said data is needed, the potential for transmission should be low. 

LATEST HEADLINES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

StormTracker 8

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Local Events