Scientist says pets can’t transmit the coronavirus

(WRIC) –Since the coronavirus outbreak began many people have wondered if their furry friends can give them the coronavirus — the answer is probably no.
“The world opinion right now is there is no evidence that pets can transmit COVID-19 to people,” said Michael Lappin, chair of the World Small Animal Veterinary Association’s One Health Committee, in a webinar
As of now, there have been no documented cases of a dog or cat transmitting the disease to a human.
Meaning, this is likely just a human to human disease, not a pet to human one. While Lappin said data is needed, the potential for transmission should be low.
