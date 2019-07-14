Search underway for missing man in James River

Breaking News
GOOCHLAND COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) – The Goochland County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing boater.

Deputies say 42-year-old Matthew Jackson went missing after jumping off of a boat into the James River.

It happened about 6:45 p.m. Saturday.

Investigators and rescue crews searched for Jackson by air, land, and water for several hours Saturday evening.

The search was eventually suspended after sunset.

Deputies and rescue crews are expected to resume the search around 9:30 a.m. Sunday.

