Search underway for missing runaway who may be in Louisa County

News

by: WRIC Newsroom

Posted: / Updated:

LOUISA COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Louisa County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 13-year-old runaway.

Samantha Wright, 13, was last seen in her home in Mineral just before midnight Tuesday.

Wright has brown hair, hazel eyes, 5-feet-2-inches, weighing about 120 pounds.

Samantha has runaway in the past, deputies added. In each occurrence, she has been located at a friend’s house in Louisa County.

Anyone with information on Samantha’s whereabouts is asked to contact Louisa County Sheriff’s Office at (540)967-1234 or Louisa Crime Solvers at 800-346-1466.

